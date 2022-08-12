Protesters wearing masks of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol march during a rally to demand the peace on the Korean peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. Thousands of protesters demanded that the government suspend military cooperation with the United States and Japan and mitigate conflicts on the Korean Peninsula. The signs read "Let's stop meeting each other."© AP
Peace protest in Seoul
