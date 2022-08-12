Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

Peace protest in Seoul

Protesters wearing masks of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol march during a rally to demand the peace on the Korean peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday. Thousands of protesters demanded that the government suspend military cooperation with the United States and Japan and mitigate conflicts on the Korean Peninsula. The signs read "Let's stop meeting each other."

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

The Peoples Republic of China and Korean Agents?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

