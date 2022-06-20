Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Peaceful walk

0 Comments

People walk on a trail along a creek running through the Todoroki valley park in Tokyo on Tuesday.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Week in Omotesando and Harajuku

Savvy Tokyo

Individual and Couples Counseling in the Tokyo Area

Savvy Tokyo

Media, Marketing and Travel? Six Sweet Jobs in Japan for July

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Experience the Outdoors in Japan’s Northern Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Skill-Building In Japan Through Extracurriculars

Savvy Tokyo

Easy Father’s Day Gift Ideas in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Buddhist Look Behind Pets, Food and Funerals in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Overlooked Destinations in Wakayama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog