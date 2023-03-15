Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

People's Honor Award for Kunieda

Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda receives the People's Honor Award from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Friday. "This is a testament to the greater recognition the Paralympics now has," the 39-year-old Kunieda said as he attended the presentation ceremony with his wife Ai, and his mother, Tamano. "I would really appreciate it if this helped to create a more hospitable environment for the sport."

Kunieda won his third Paralympic singles gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 before completing his career "Golden Slam" with a Wimbledon victory in 2022. He boasts 28 singles and 22 doubles Grand Slam titles.

Kunieda began using a wheelchair at the age of 9 as the result of a spinal tumor and took up tennis in his final year of elementary school on the advice of his mother.

