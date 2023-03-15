People's Honor Award for Kunieda

Wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda receives the People's Honor Award from Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Friday. "This is a testament to the greater recognition the Paralympics now has," the 39-year-old Kunieda said as he attended the presentation ceremony with his wife Ai, and his mother, Tamano. "I would really appreciate it if this helped to create a more hospitable environment for the sport."

Kunieda won his third Paralympic singles gold medal in Tokyo in 2021 before completing his career "Golden Slam" with a Wimbledon victory in 2022. He boasts 28 singles and 22 doubles Grand Slam titles.

Kunieda began using a wheelchair at the age of 9 as the result of a spinal tumor and took up tennis in his final year of elementary school on the advice of his mother.

