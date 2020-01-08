Philippines lifts curbs on Japanese food imports

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr pose for pictures during a signing ceremony and press briefing after their meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday. Locsin said his country has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination. Motegi and Locsin also agreed to step up security cooperation, with an eye to countering China's militarization of artificial islands in disputed parts of the South China Sea, as well as economic cooperation, including infrastructure development. Following the meeting, the two signed an agreement for Japan to provide a low-interest loan of up to 4.4 billion yen ($40 million) to reinforce major bridges in Manila.

