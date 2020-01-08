Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
picture of the day

Philippines lifts curbs on Japanese food imports

0 Comments

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, right, and Philippines' Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr pose for pictures during a signing ceremony and press briefing after their meeting in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday. Locsin said his country has lifted restrictions on Japanese food imports imposed following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster due to a lower risk of radioactive contamination. Motegi and Locsin also agreed to step up security cooperation, with an eye to countering China's militarization of artificial islands in disputed parts of the South China Sea, as well as economic cooperation, including infrastructure development. Following the meeting, the two signed an agreement for Japan to provide a low-interest loan of up to 4.4 billion yen ($40 million) to reinforce major bridges in Manila.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

6 Of The Healthiest Japanese Snacks For Your Kids And You

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Anime & Manga

Nintendo Store

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Hiking to Nageiredo, Japan’s Most Dangerous National Treasure

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Sales Are Happening Right Now

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 1, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Imamiya Ebisu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Families

14 Articles You Should Read If You Are Pregnant In Japan

Savvy Tokyo