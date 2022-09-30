Railway line fully reopens after 11 years

People welcome a Tadami Line train as it pulls into Aizu-Kawaguchi Station on the first day services have been restored to a section of the line after 11 years of disruption, in Kaneyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The line, straddling Fukushima and Niigata prefectures fully reopened Saturday after a 27.6-kilometer section of the track was rendered unusable by torrential rain. The 135.2-kilometer line running from Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Koide Station in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, snakes through mountains and over rivers in rural Japan, offering breathtaking countryside views.

The roughly 9 billion yen in restoration expenses was partly subsidized by the national government, with JR East and the prefectural and local governments also shouldering costs. While it is hoped that the line's full return will encourage tourism, it comes as concerns mount over how to sustain loss-making local trains.

