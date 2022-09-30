Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Railway line fully reopens after 11 years

1 Comment

People welcome a Tadami Line train as it pulls into Aizu-Kawaguchi Station on the first day services have been restored to a section of the line after 11 years of disruption, in Kaneyama, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday.

The line, straddling Fukushima and Niigata prefectures fully reopened Saturday after a 27.6-kilometer section of the track was rendered unusable by torrential rain. The 135.2-kilometer line running from Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Koide Station in Uonuma, Niigata Prefecture, snakes through mountains and over rivers in rural Japan, offering breathtaking countryside views.

The roughly 9 billion yen in restoration expenses was partly subsidized by the national government, with JR East and the prefectural and local governments also shouldering costs. While it is hoped that the line's full return will encourage tourism, it comes as concerns mount over how to sustain loss-making local trains.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Where is the map?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: ‘Communication Issues’

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why is Japan called ‘Japan’ and not ‘Nihon?’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Enjoy Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trending Japanese Makeup Products for Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Fiery Bouquets: Exploring Japan’s Fall Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

A Remote Worker in Japan’s Guide to Increasing Productivity

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Places of Worship: The Shrines of Ise and Daihonzan Eiheiji

GaijinPot Blog

Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Keto Diet Meets Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 26 – Oct. 2

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog