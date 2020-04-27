Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Pigeon park

0 Comments

Pigeons fly in front of a closed playground at a park in Hibiya, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

7 Live Streams of Japan to Watch From Home

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #78: Japanese Turn to Zoom for Nomikais While Social Distancing

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Bringing Heart To Issues With Storyteller Holly Thompson

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

GaijinPot Staff Coronavirus Quarantine Playlist

GaijinPot Blog