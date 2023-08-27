Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Pink world

0 Comments

Petunia flowers are in bloom at Mother Farm theme park in Futtsu, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday.

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sumiyoshi Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Cultural Activities to Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Aug. 28 – Sep. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Ohashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Unforgettable Projects & Performances

Savvy Tokyo

culture

National Noh Theater

GaijinPot Travel

Radical Kanji: Intermediate Japanese for Understanding Kanji ‘Pieces’

GaijinPot Blog

Kyoto Gyoen (Imperial Park)

GaijinPot Travel

Flying Solo: Five Japanese Group Activities You Can Enjoy On Your Own

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Off the Beaten Path: 5 Little-Known Destinations in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog