Actor Brad Pitt attends a Buddhism ritual to pray for the success of his movie "Bullet Train" at Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin Temple in Tokyo on Monday night. The film opens in Japan on Sept 1.© Reuters
Pitt stop
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
Actor Brad Pitt attends a Buddhism ritual to pray for the success of his movie "Bullet Train" at Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin Temple in Tokyo on Monday night. The film opens in Japan on Sept 1.© Reuters
3 Comments
Login to comment
master
nice to see he dressed up for the occasion.
garypen
Those sweats probably cost way more than any salaryman's business suit.
Plus, everybody in the pic seems to be pretty casual. Probably because it's a million degrees with a billion percent humidity outside.
MumbaiRocks!
Only guyjean no mask? I saw the movie abroad and it was awesome!
WA4TKG
Yup, perfect example. He came in but the rest of us still can’t.
Did he get his Residency somehow?