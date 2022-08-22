Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment/Handout via REUTERS
Pitt stop

Actor Brad Pitt attends a Buddhism ritual to pray for the success of his movie "Bullet Train" at Koyasan Tokyo Betsuin Temple in Tokyo on Monday night. The film opens in Japan on Sept 1.

nice to see he dressed up for the occasion.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

master

nice to see he dressed up for the occasion.

Those sweats probably cost way more than any salaryman's business suit.

Plus, everybody in the pic seems to be pretty casual. Probably because it's a million degrees with a billion percent humidity outside.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only guyjean no mask? I saw the movie abroad and it was awesome!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yup, perfect example. He came in but the rest of us still can’t.

Did he get his Residency somehow?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

