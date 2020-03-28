Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Photo: AP/Gregorio Borgia
picture of the day

Plenty carp about

0 Comments

A man walks past hanging koinobori (carp-shaped windsocks) during a snowfall in Tokyo on Sunday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover Japan Heritage

Listening and learning from the voices of history

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Real Ninjas of Mie and Shiga Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Japan’s Indigenous Ainu Culture Deserves Recognition

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 12, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Savoring Truffle Pasta & Red Wine In Omotesando With Sarah Crago

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Obama City

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #74: Kagawa Prefecture Celebrates Animal Crossing Release With Video Game Ban

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Top 10 Things To Do In Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel