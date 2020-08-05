Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Plenty of space

0 Comments

A woman sunbathes on a beach in Tokyo on Thursday.

© Reuters

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Vegan in Japan: 10 Meatless Eateries in Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to rent for less than ¥90,000 in Tokyo—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhood Guide

A Weekend Getaway To Fukuoka City

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel