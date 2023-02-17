Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama picture of the day Plum blossoms Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:34 am JST 0 Comments Visitors take pictures of plum blossoms at Yushima Shinto shrine in Tokyo. © AP ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. Want to Own a Car in Japan? Auto Loans by Suruga Bank do not require permanent residency to apply. Let us support getting your first car loan here in Japan. Learn More Don't struggle alone! If you think you're experiencing a human rights issue, talk to us — in your language. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
No Comment
Login to comment