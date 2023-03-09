PM makes a pitch

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida throws the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the first round Pool B game between South Korea and Japan at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on Friday. He bounced a ball that was scooped up by Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama, his designated catcher.

Kishida was a high school baseball player and is still a big fan of his hometown professional baseball team, the Hiroshima Carp. He wore No. 101 because he oversees the 101st Japanese government cabinet in modern history.

