Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Polar opposite

0 Comments

A polar bear tucks into an ice block at Tennoji Zoo in Osaka as the temperature soared on Monday.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Practicing Martial Arts in Japan Without Knowing Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Long Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 23-26

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

An Insider’s Guide To Visiting Tokyo Disneyland With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog