Photo: DAVID P MOORE
picture of the day

Chilling out

A polar bear chills out at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How hot is it in Japan today?  What is the temperature where polar bears live?  I have seen this sorry specimen at Ueno.  It is like he/she is going out of their mind.  Does a repetitive back and forth pacing.  Should be wandering the Artic.  There is a place for zoos.  But there is no place for a polar bear in mid-summer Tokyo.  It is inhumane.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

