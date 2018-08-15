Photo: DAVID P MOORE picture of the day Chilling out Today 02:05 pm JST 1 Comment A polar bear chills out at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo. © Japan Today ©2018 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation Real Estate Japan Inc Click Here Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment SimondB Today 03:23 pm JST How hot is it in Japan today? What is the temperature where polar bears live? I have seen this sorry specimen at Ueno. It is like he/she is going out of their mind. Does a repetitive back and forth pacing. Should be wandering the Artic. There is a place for zoos. But there is no place for a polar bear in mid-summer Tokyo. It is inhumane. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
SimondB
How hot is it in Japan today? What is the temperature where polar bears live? I have seen this sorry specimen at Ueno. It is like he/she is going out of their mind. Does a repetitive back and forth pacing. Should be wandering the Artic. There is a place for zoos. But there is no place for a polar bear in mid-summer Tokyo. It is inhumane.