Political seafood

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, 2nd right, poses with local fishermen at a port in Soma city, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. Emanuel visited the city and had seafood lunch with the mayor, talked to fishermen and stocked up on local produce at a grocery store to show they're all safe after the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant to the sea, backing Japan's effort while criticizing China's ban on Japanese seafood as political.

