Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Port call in Cambodia

0 Comments

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel attend a ceremony as the destroyer Suzunami makes a port call in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Thursday. The port call came as Japan seeks to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific amid growing maritime assertiveness from China. In August last year, Cambodia and Japan agreed to beef up security cooperation, with Tokyo saying it aims to send MSDF vessels to the Ream Naval Base regularly.

© Kyodo

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Iwamoto-ji

GaijinPot Travel

How to Find the Best Part-Time Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Yushima Tenjin Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Akama Jingu

GaijinPot Travel

When Your Pet Dies In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Visit Onsen With Tattoos in Japan for 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Podcast

The GaijinPot Cast: Switching From English Teaching to IT

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Unique Ways To Celebrate Strawberry Season in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for February 19 – 25, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Laser Hair Removal in Japan

Savvy Tokyo