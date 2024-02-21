Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel attend a ceremony as the destroyer Suzunami makes a port call in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on Thursday. The port call came as Japan seeks to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific amid growing maritime assertiveness from China. In August last year, Cambodia and Japan agreed to beef up security cooperation, with Tokyo saying it aims to send MSDF vessels to the Ream Naval Base regularly.© Kyodo
Port call in Cambodia
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
No Comment
Login to comment