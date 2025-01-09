Pounding mochi

Children take part in a mochi pounding event in the rooftop garden at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Saturday. Approximately 170 people, including Roppongi Hills workers and local residents, participated. Since 2006, the rooftop garden has collaborated with various local governments every year to grow and harvest rice from that area. Participants were able to experience making mochi using a mortar and pestle using "Hakutomochi" glutinous rice grown in Tottori Prefecture.

