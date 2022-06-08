Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Prayer for dolls

A Shinto priest prays for dedicated dolls during an annual Shinto event called the Festival of Repayment of Kindness at Dairokuten Sakaki Jinja shrine in Tokyo on Thursday. Traditionally, it is believed by some that dolls can give good health and happiness to children by absorbing sickness and bad luck. Pieces of doll-shaped paper, instead of actually dedicated dolls, are then burnt during the festival as they have done their roles to protect their young owners.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

