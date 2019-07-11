President and princess

Peru President Martin Vizcarra and Japanese Princess Mako pose during a meeting at the government palace in Lima, Peru, on Thursday. Princess Mako is in Peru to mark the 120th anniversary of the start of Japanese immigration to the South American country. "I hope Japan and Peru will together develop," the 27-year-old princess, the elder daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, said during the meeting at the president's office. Following the meeting, the princess attended a luncheon with the president and his wife and thanked the Peruvian government and the people of Peru for welcoming immigrants from Japan since the first group arrived in 1899. Mako is scheduled to travel to Bolivia on Monday to mark the 120th anniversary of the start of Japanese immigration to that country too, and return home on July 22.

