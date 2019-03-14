Prince graduates

Prince Hisahito, center, poses for a photo with his parents Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko after his graduation ceremony at a primary school affiliated with Ochanomizu University in Tokyo on Friday. The 12-year-old prince, grandson of Emperor Akihito, will become second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after the 85-year-old emperor abdicates at the end of next month, to be succeeded by his eldest son Crown Prince Naruhito on May 1. Prince Fumihito, the younger son of the emperor and the father of Prince Hisahito, will become first in line to the throne. According to the Imperial Household Agency, the prince was responsible for looking after the school's rabbits and flowerbeds in his final years at the institution.

