Photo: Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Princess Aiko begins work

TOKYO

Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, poses for the media at the Japanese Red Cross Society where she began work on Monday.Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, began her first day of work on Monday at the Japanese Red Cross Society. The princess joined as a contracted employee and is working at a department focused on training volunteers while also continuing to fulfill her official duties, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

"I feel joyful, but also humbled to be taking my first step as a working member of society," she told reporters at the Red Cross headquarters in Tokyo's Minato Ward. "While my days as a working member of society have just begun, I will endeavor to adjust quickly to the workplace and be of assistance," she said, adding that her parents had wished her luck.

The Red Cross society has close ties with the imperial family, with empresses serving as honorary presidents.

