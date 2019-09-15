Princess Kako in Austria

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomes Japanese Princess Kako prior to their meeting at the Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, on Monday. Kako, niece of Emperor Naruhito, is in Austria to mark the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The 24-year-old younger daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, the emperor's younger brother, also visited Palais Augarten and attended a concert by the Vienna Boys' Choir on her first official overseas trip. During her 11-day stay through Sept. 25, the princess will also visit Hungary, where she has been invited also to celebrate the 150th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

