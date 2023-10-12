Members of the Muslim community in Japan hold placards with Palestinian flags, during a rally in support of Palestinians, near the Israeli embassy in Tokyo on Friday.© Reuters
Pro-Palestinian rally
zones2surf
If they don't condemn the massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorist, then they are vile terrorist supporters and deserve to be deported.
Period!!
Lord Dartmouth
We all know what the meaning of this is. They support Hamas and its murderous, vile acts. Japan, please move swiftly to eject these people from the country.
justasking
Two wrongs don't make a right; however, Hamas instigated this attack on innocent civilians killing people of all ages that included small children that is evil. Israel has a right to stand up for its citizens but are they killing hundreds of innocent people in the process but not having a solution myself say a prayer for both sides who did not ask for this.
For the Muslim people in Japan, sometimes it is best to keep silent and work behind the scenes within your own government because you are going to alienate yourself from the local public and scare them. I work with Muslim people; I love every single person I work with and would never want to change my job, but I see the look they get on the street when I with them (I don't care) wearing hijabs and their native clothing. When I first arrived many years ago, I was not accepted either and it takes time and silence is golden. Pick your battles wisely.
marc laden
There is no Japanese in that rally. All are Pakistanis and muslims from Bangladesh and African nations ... They are organized and supported by the hardline Muslims from middle east. If you see their facebook you will be shocked. They have a long term plan to make Japan a Muslim nation. They are strongly promoting ' HALAL food' in the schools, ( school lunch) and public places. Even in the factories they work. They demand for prayer rooms and they wants to pray 5 times in a day even in the work. Keeping all pork products from the menu of schools, and public places replacing with halal. Every one should buy all the meats from muslims run shops to serve.. imagine the business trick....
In their face book they urge Muslims to demand 'halal food' from any restaurant they visit. And constantly calling food manufacturing companies demanding halal in their products. It is a threat to accept the islamic law in japan.
Many meat companies are employing Muslims staff , because they are forced to do this get ' HALAL certification.
The Halal certification is issued by the Muslim organization by paying money. That is like govt license to run a food shop in Japan. Halal certification is for six months or one year cost thousands of dollars and a forced employment of Muslim person to the shop.
Look at their face book to get all the details of their strategy. slowly they are getting grip in the politics and the first step is making halal economy to towards Islamic sharia law japan. their ultimate goal.
The main media is afraid to talk about this.
Mr Kipling
Justasking......
Israel has been killing Palestinian children in far greater number for many years.
Chicken or egg?