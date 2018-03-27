Progress report

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
National Olympic Committee members from 12 countries inspect a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics venue at the Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Photo: AP/Shizuo Kambayashi
National Olympic Committee members from 12 countries inspect a Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics venue at the Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo on Tuesday. Mark England of the British Olympic Association says they were impressed. "We haven't had many questions to ask the organizing committee because the venues have been absolutely fantastic," he said.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Gymnasium was among the venues. It was built in 1954 and hosted gymnastics for the 1964 Olympics. It will be the venue for table tennis in two years and sits next to the new Olympic stadium, which is under construction. "In this venue here today - historical and traditional though it is - we can see that it is in absolutely superb condition," England said.

Tokyo's use of existing venues will delight the International Olympic Committee, which has been criticized when cities have built "white elephant" sports venues. The most recent Olympics in Rio de Janeiro left behind a half-dozen venues that are not being adequately utilized.

In addition to Britain, nations on the venue tour included: Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Greece, Guatemala, Serbia, China, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Monaco and Japan.

