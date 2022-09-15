Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Government
picture of the day

Projection mapping tournament

0 Comments

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is cosponsoring “TOKYO LIGHTS 2022,” one of the world’s largest international projection mapping tournaments, this weekend until Monday night. The event is a showcase of award-winning projection mapping works by local and international artists. The main show at Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery features 19 projection mapping displays. All of them are finalists at the 1 Minute Projection Mapping Competition, which is Asia’s largest projection mapping contest. It also includes rainbow-lit arches with laser beams and 3D projections of sea creatures, in line with this year’s theme, “Circle of Life.”

