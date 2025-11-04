 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via AP
picture of the day

Pushkin Medal

1 Comment

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives 80-year-old Japanese actress Komaki Kurihara the Pushkin Medal at the Russian Federation National Awards during celebrations for National Unity Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday. The Pushkin Medal is awarded to Russian citizens and foreigners for achievements in the arts and culture, education, humanities and literature.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Receiving a gong from a war monger is nothing to be proud of.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokoname

GaijinPot Travel

Live

How to Buy an Abandoned House in Japan (and What It Costs)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

Food

What’s A Bal? Friendly Fusion Izakaya Explained

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov.4 – 10)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Ijime: Bullying in Japanese Schools

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo