Russian President Vladimir Putin gives 80-year-old Japanese actress Komaki Kurihara the Pushkin Medal at the Russian Federation National Awards during celebrations for National Unity Day at the Kremlin in Moscow, on Tuesday. The Pushkin Medal is awarded to Russian citizens and foreigners for achievements in the arts and culture, education, humanities and literature.© AP
Pushkin Medal
syniksan
Receiving a gong from a war monger is nothing to be proud of.