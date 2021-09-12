Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks to Russian Paralympic Committee medalists of the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo during an award ceremony in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Monday.© AP
Putin greets Paralympians
4 Comments
Skeptical
Interesting photo, but what was particularly interesting is what was said.
Apparently Mr. Putin is still sore about Rio, since he mentioned it twice:
These were long-awaited Games for our incredible Paralympians. It is obvious that the over-politicised situation that prevented team Russia from competing at the Rio Games did not break your fighting spirit, or undermine your faith in justice . . .
And
I noted that one of your teammates said that you made double the effort in Tokyo in order to make up for the competitions you missed in Rio.
He finished it off by wishng them "great new achievements, both in sports and in life, bright triumphs for the glory of our beloved Motherland."
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/66672 .
Pukey2
Great new achievements? Was that with or without doping?
snowymountainhell
The Games have ended. And yet, still, we have hear to see & here from “The clown’s “Trumpeteer”, … almost DAILY. - That’s ‘tune’ is played out.
In “The Trumpeteer’s” own words: “Get over it & move on.” - Most people have. The Olympic/Paralympic symbols & signs were dismantled and taken down almost immediately. Perhaps someone will take that inspiration when elections have ended, whether they be in Russia, Canada or, the U.S.
”Congratulations!” To Today’s featured athletes.
kitts
Americans often say "I am a patriot". in Russian "I am a patriot" sounds pretentious and over the board, something likely to come out of a drunk skinhead's mouth. On the other hand, "I love my motherland" sounds totally neutral and everyday - everyone has a motherland (because they were born somewhere) and it's only natural to love that place. It's just language, not necessarily militarism and nationalism. Wink. (Today was my last day at my job. I am celebrating it with beers.)