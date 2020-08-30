Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Rail rose

0 Comments

The renovated Hamanasu express train is shown to the media in Sapporo on Monday. Hokkaido Railway Co unveiled the train to mark the 140th anniversary of the railroad. Hamanasu, named after the Ramanas rose, a symbol of Hokkaido, will go into operation in October and will serve both as a sightseeing train and as a special train during busy seasons, the railway company said. The front carriage of the five-car train comes with a lounge space, a private compartment featuring a heated kotatsu table with a sunken floor and a kiosk to sell local specialties. The other four carriages can carry up to about 800 passengers. All seats are equipped with power sockets and wireless internet connections are available in all carriages.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

How Nishimachi International School Is Shaping The School Of Tomorrow

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

3 Japanese Woman Writers Exploring Unconventional Romances

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Terrace House Seasons Ranked From Best to Worst

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What You Need to Know About Abe’s Resignation

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #95: Japanese Government Recommends Eating One Ice Cream a Day

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-6

Savvy Tokyo