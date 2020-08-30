The renovated Hamanasu express train is shown to the media in Sapporo on Monday. Hokkaido Railway Co unveiled the train to mark the 140th anniversary of the railroad. Hamanasu, named after the Ramanas rose, a symbol of Hokkaido, will go into operation in October and will serve both as a sightseeing train and as a special train during busy seasons, the railway company said. The front carriage of the five-car train comes with a lounge space, a private compartment featuring a heated kotatsu table with a sunken floor and a kiosk to sell local specialties. The other four carriages can carry up to about 800 passengers. All seats are equipped with power sockets and wireless internet connections are available in all carriages.

© Kyodo