Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Rainbow streak

0 Comments

A rainbow is seen over Tokyo on Sunday afternoon following a storm.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

7 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Transform Your Child Over The Summer From An Internet Consumer To A Digital Creator

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for the Month of July

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo