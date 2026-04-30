Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko picture of the day Rainy May Day Today 05:37 am JST Today | 05:37 am JST 0 Comments Union members participate in a May Day rally in the rain Friday in Tokyo. © AP ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular No Comment Login to comment Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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