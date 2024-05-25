 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: James M Rogers
picture of the day

Rally for Gaza in Nagoya

People take part in a street protest against Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip at Hikari Plaza in Nagoya on Sunday.

© Japan Today

