Participants chant slogans demanding an official apology and criticizing the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women's human rights report for omitting the Anti-Discrimination Law proposed by the Human Rights Network Baram, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. This was the 1,641st regular Wednesday rally aimed at resolving the issue of Japanese military sexual slavery before and during World War II.© Reuters
Rally number 1,641 in Seoul
