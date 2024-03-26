Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Chris Jung/NurPhoto
picture of the day

Rally number 1,641 in Seoul

0 Comments

Participants chant slogans demanding an official apology and criticizing the U.N. Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women's human rights report for omitting the Anti-Discrimination Law proposed by the Human Rights Network Baram, near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, on Wednesday. This was the 1,641st regular Wednesday rally aimed at resolving the issue of Japanese military sexual slavery before and during World War II.

© Reuters

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The Best 10 Things To Do In Kyoto

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cherry Blossom Viewing: The Most Beautiful Spots for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Sakura Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog

JR Nishi Oyama Station

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 25 – 31, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

The Legacy of Akira Toriyama: Dragon Ball and Beyond

GaijinPot Blog