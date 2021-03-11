Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Reactors to keep operating

0 Comments

Plaintiffs hold banners in front of a district court in the city of Saga on Friday, including one that reads the ruling is "unjust." They lost a lawsuit demanding the government revoke the approval of operating the Genkai reactors by Kyushu Electric Power Co. Plaintiffs also lost in a separate case seeking to revoke the government's approval of the operation of the Genkai plant reactors.

The rulings "recognized that strict examinations were made based on new (safety) standards formulated after the nuclear accident at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi power plant," the Nuclear Regulation Authority's secretariat said. The secretariat added the nuclear regulatory body will continue to carry out proper regulation.

The most contentious point in the cases was whether the authority and the utility had underestimated the so-called standard ground motion, or maximum shaking that a reactor could withstand during a possible quake, a key factor in its quake-resistance design.

The rulings were closely watched following a similar case last year. The Osaka District Court in December revoked the government's approval of the operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

© Kyodo

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel