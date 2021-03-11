Reactors to keep operating

Plaintiffs hold banners in front of a district court in the city of Saga on Friday, including one that reads the ruling is "unjust." They lost a lawsuit demanding the government revoke the approval of operating the Genkai reactors by Kyushu Electric Power Co. Plaintiffs also lost in a separate case seeking to revoke the government's approval of the operation of the Genkai plant reactors.

The rulings "recognized that strict examinations were made based on new (safety) standards formulated after the nuclear accident at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi power plant," the Nuclear Regulation Authority's secretariat said. The secretariat added the nuclear regulatory body will continue to carry out proper regulation.

The most contentious point in the cases was whether the authority and the utility had underestimated the so-called standard ground motion, or maximum shaking that a reactor could withstand during a possible quake, a key factor in its quake-resistance design.

The rulings were closely watched following a similar case last year. The Osaka District Court in December revoked the government's approval of the operation of the Nos. 3 and 4 reactors of Kansai Electric Power Co.'s Oi nuclear plant in Fukui Prefecture.

© Kyodo