Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Ready for a challenge

Newly enrolled students of the Takarazuka Music School gather for a group photo during an entrance ceremony held in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.

Music isn't about looking like a robot, this school has missed the point.

No cheap Armani uniforms for these girls.

this school has missed the point

As most of these girls will go on to appear with the Takarazuka Revue, which has been staging packed out music shows for about 100 years, I think the school knows a thing or two about music. I still find it weird though.

