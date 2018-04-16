Newly enrolled students of the Takarazuka Music School gather for a group photo during an entrance ceremony held in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday.© Kyodo
Ready for a challenge
gogogo
Music isn't about looking like a robot, this school has missed the point.
albaleo
No cheap Armani uniforms for these girls.
As most of these girls will go on to appear with the Takarazuka Revue, which has been staging packed out music shows for about 100 years, I think the school knows a thing or two about music. I still find it weird though.