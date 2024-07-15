 Japan Today
Image: James Rogers
picture of the day

Ready for defense

A Komatsu LAV (light armored vehicle) leaves the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Moriyama in Nagoya, where such vehicles drill on the city's streets in major traffic on a daily basis.

Japan might have budget but can Japan attract more people to join military?

