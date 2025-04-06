 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Ready for export

0 Comments

Export vehicles are parked at Daikoku Pier in Yokohama on Tuesday.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kitakami Tenshochi Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Does Japan Really Have 24 Seasons?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy Tips For Your Next Chapter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

10 Articles for Your Next Chapter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Start Investing in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Find Your Seasonal Color Palette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

#StayAtHome

How To Transition Your Wardrobe From Winter To Spring in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

How to Buy Tickets for Osaka Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Odawara Castle Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Stories Of Workplace Sexism in Japan: ‘Only Women Know How To Vacuum’

Savvy Tokyo

10 Running Routes in Tokyo for Runners of All Levels

GaijinPot Blog