Record-breaker

Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the United States and gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, left, celebrate during the men's 400m individual medley award ceremony at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Sunday. Marchand broke Phelps' world record in the event in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. See related story here.

