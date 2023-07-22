Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Record-breaker

0 Comments

Former Olympic swimming gold medalist Michael Phelps, right, of the United States and gold medalist Leon Marchand of France, left, celebrate during the men's 400m individual medley award ceremony at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Sunday. Marchand broke Phelps' world record in the event in a time of 4 minutes, 2.50 seconds. Phelps set the old record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It was the last individual record that Phelps held since retiring for good after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. See related story here.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog