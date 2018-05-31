Reducing plastic consumption

A combination photo shows Eri Sato with her husband Tatsuya and three-month-old daughter Sara and one week's worth of plastic waste they have collected, in Yokohama. "I think there's no escaping plastic waste. I see it on the streets, in the mountains, underwater. It's literally everywhere," Eri said. "In our family, we try to reduce our carbon footprint wherever we can. We're very conscious of the impacts our choices can have on the environment. First, we try to reduce consumption of plastics. This mentality is applied to both daily groceries, clothing, and many other products. When we have to consume, we try to keep it minimal. Recycling is generally the last option for us, and definitely not the first. Instead of the disposable plastic bottles, we've switched to reusable bottles. We've also gone to shampoo bars instead of bottled shampoo. Our toothbrush is made from bamboo and we use reusable shopping bags whenever we can."

