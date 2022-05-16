Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Restaurant alley

0 Comments

A worker is silhouetted as he walks along a small alley of restaurants in Tokyo.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

What to Expect When Signing Up to a Gym in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tips For Organizing Kids’ Stuff in a Japanese Apartment

Savvy Tokyo

Lessons I Learned About Body Positivity After Visiting A Japanese Hot Spring

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Ways Japan Influenced ‘Star Wars’

GaijinPot Blog

Cool English Teaching Jobs in Japan That are Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Filled in: How to Start Kintsugi in Japan or Online

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Your Favorite Breakfast Cereal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

Contribute to Savvy Tokyo!

Savvy Tokyo