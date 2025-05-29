 Japan Today
Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Rice stockpile

Japan's Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Shinjiro Koizumi inspects a warehouse storing stockpiled rice in Kanagawa Prefecture on Friday.

© Reuters

So all these times those rice just being stock pilled? In the mean time price going doubled in one year. While at the same time cheaper foreign rice being imposed high tariffs to enter Japan.

