Roppongi rice harvest

A child takes part in a rice-planting event at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Saturday. The annual autumn event provided local residents and employees of Roppongi Hills-based companies with a traditional rice farming experience. They harvested Fufufu rice originating in Toyama Prefecture and grown on the rooftop garden of Roppongi Hills. Traditional methods such as harvesting rice using a sickle, hanging rice to dry in the sun, and threshing rice harvested in advance were deployed. In addition, a dance called Sasara Odori, based on a folk song called Kokiriko from the Gokayama region of Toyama Prefecture, was performed as part of a ritual offering prayers and celebrating a good harvest.

