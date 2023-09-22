Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rice harvest
Photo: Mori Building Co
picture of the day

Roppongi rice harvest

0 Comments

A child takes part in a rice-planting event at Roppongi Hills in Tokyo on Saturday. The annual autumn event provided local residents and employees of Roppongi Hills-based companies with a traditional rice farming experience. They harvested Fufufu rice originating in Toyama Prefecture and grown on the rooftop garden of Roppongi Hills. Traditional methods such as harvesting rice using a sickle, hanging rice to dry in the sun, and threshing rice harvested in advance were deployed. In addition, a dance called Sasara Odori, based on a folk song called Kokiriko from the Gokayama region of Toyama Prefecture, was performed as part of a ritual offering prayers and celebrating a good harvest.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Cautionary Kappa Folktales and Modern Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 18–24

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Train Kanji To Know When Commuting

GaijinPot Blog

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel