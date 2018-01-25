The mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ren, left, and G, or Ren-G, are unveiled in Tokyo on Friday. They were selected from 50 designs submitted by 10 groups or individuals, according to organizers, and represent the five core values of rugby -- integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. The Rugby World Cup will take place in 12 cities in Japan from Sept 20 until Nov 2, 2019.© AP
Rugby World Cup 2019 mascots
3 Comments
maybeperhapsyes
Good luck selling any of the merchandise to any real rugby fan.
Kaerimashita
What the deuce? Ren-G??? And rugby has "core values"????
I want to go to Japan World Cup and will just have to close my eyes to all of the silliness surrounding it.
albaleo
I think these need a little explanation.
Integrity: when you get caught trying pull the other guy's ear off, don't pretend you're innocent.
Passion: when singing obscene songs on the bus, make sure the whole world can hear you.
Solidarity: if one guy in the team wants to dress in ladies underwear for the local town festival, then everyone does it.
Discipline: related to solidarity.
Respect: if a guy in the other team rips your ear off without getting caught, don't complain to the ref. (Just be sure the other guy limps off the field later.)