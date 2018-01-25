Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
picture of the day

Rugby World Cup 2019 mascots

3 Comments

The mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ren, left, and G, or Ren-G, are unveiled in Tokyo on Friday. They were selected from 50 designs submitted by 10 groups or individuals, according to organizers, and represent the five core values of rugby -- integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. The Rugby World Cup will take place in 12 cities in Japan from Sept 20 until Nov 2, 2019.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now!

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good luck selling any of the merchandise to any real rugby fan.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What the deuce?  Ren-G???  And rugby has "core values"????

I want to go to Japan World Cup and will just have to close my eyes to all of the silliness surrounding it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

five core values of rugby 

I think these need a little explanation.

Integrity: when you get caught trying pull the other guy's ear off, don't pretend you're innocent.

Passion: when singing obscene songs on the bus, make sure the whole world can hear you.

Solidarity: if one guy in the team wants to dress in ladies underwear for the local town festival, then everyone does it.

Discipline: related to solidarity.

Respect: if a guy in the other team rips your ear off without getting caught, don't complain to the ref. (Just be sure the other guy limps off the field later.)

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Temples

Ryozen Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Confessions & Confusions: My Strategies For Handling A Whiny Adolescent

Savvy Tokyo

Travel Inspiration for Japan’s 8 Holiday Weekends in 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Anime and Manga

Yokote Masuda Manga Museum

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Hiroshima City

GaijinPot Blog