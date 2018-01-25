Rugby World Cup 2019 mascots

The mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Ren, left, and G, or Ren-G, are unveiled in Tokyo on Friday. They were selected from 50 designs submitted by 10 groups or individuals, according to organizers, and represent the five core values of rugby -- integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect. The Rugby World Cup will take place in 12 cities in Japan from Sept 20 until Nov 2, 2019.

© AP