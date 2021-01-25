Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Safe seating

People keep social distances as they sit in a public area in Tokyo on Tuesday.

© AP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

