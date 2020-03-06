Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
picture of the day

Sakura stroll

A man walks beneath cherry blossoms in Saitama Prefecture on Saturday.

© Reuters

date 2020-03-06

