Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Sakurajima volcano erupts

0 Comments

Photo taken from an unmanned fixed-point camera in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, shows an eruption on Sakurajima volcano on Wednesday. It was the first explosive eruption since April 2018 at the volcano's Showa crater. A local weather observatory warned those within a 2-kilometer radius against pyroclastic flows and falling rocks. The eruption was observed at 10:52 a.m., with plumes rising to 1,000 meters noted at 11:10 a.m., according to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office. The meteorological office said it had detected a slight swelling of the mountain from around Jan. 14. Whether the movement is connected to the eruption is unknown, although the likelihood of a larger explosion increases when the swelling suddenly subsides.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Importance of Rabbits in Japanese Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Strawberry Sweet Sets for Valentine’s Day 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Acting in Japan: Where to Start

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo/Yokohama: The Shonan-Shinjuku Line

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Opportunities for Newcomers to Japan: Voices from Yaruki Switch

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Know Before You Go to Universal Studios Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fun Ways to Introduce Your Little One to Hiragana

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 6 – 12

Savvy Tokyo

GaijinPot Expo REWIND

GaijinPot Events

How to Celebrate Setsubun with Kids

Savvy Tokyo