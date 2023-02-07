Sakurajima volcano erupts

Photo taken from an unmanned fixed-point camera in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, shows an eruption on Sakurajima volcano on Wednesday. It was the first explosive eruption since April 2018 at the volcano's Showa crater. A local weather observatory warned those within a 2-kilometer radius against pyroclastic flows and falling rocks. The eruption was observed at 10:52 a.m., with plumes rising to 1,000 meters noted at 11:10 a.m., according to the Kagoshima Meteorological Office. The meteorological office said it had detected a slight swelling of the mountain from around Jan. 14. Whether the movement is connected to the eruption is unknown, although the likelihood of a larger explosion increases when the swelling suddenly subsides.

© KYODO