Samurai Blue meet PM

Japan's national soccer team head coach Hajime Moriyasu, left, defender Maya Yoshida, second left, and defender Yuto Nagatomo, right, pose with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a photo call with souvenirs before their meeting at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday, following the team's return from the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Kishida said the Japanese team's victories over Germany and Spain stunned the soccer world and gave courage to many fans in Japan.

© AP