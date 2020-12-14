Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Santa-san

Santa Paradise Yamamoto, 58, an authorized Santa Claus by the Greenland Santa Claus Association, wears his Santa Claus costume as he poses for a photograph at his gyoza restaurant in Tokyo. Yamamoto has been a Santa for 23 years, and takes an annual certification test he says is no walk in the park. "I was tested on how quickly I ate ginger biscuits, climbed chimneys, and laughed merrily with a good 'Ho, ho, ho,'" he said. Yamamoto wants to reassure children that Santa is still coming to their houses this Christmas. "I've never heard of a Christmas where Santa Claus didn't appear," he said. "I might try to get in your houses through a different route from usual, but I will most certainly visit everyone's homes – after, of course, washing my hands, gargling, disinfecting the soles of my shoes, and taking the proper measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus."

