Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon
picture of the day

Save the sea

South Korean environmentalists stage a rally against Japan's planned disposal of radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea, in Seoul on Monday.

Few years after water disposal Japan will force countries that refuse to take their products from that area including fishes to go to WTO.

