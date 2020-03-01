Saving the deer

Volunteers join take part in a clean-up campaign Monday to get rid of plastic bag litter in Nara Park in a bid to protect wild deer in the area. Plastic bags discarded by tourists and others are seen as a threat to deer dwelling in and around the park in Nara. Numerous plastic bags were found in the stomachs of more than half the 14 deer that have died in Nara Park since last March. More than 1,000 deer roam the park and interact with visitors.

