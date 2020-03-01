Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Saving the deer

0 Comments

Volunteers join take part in a clean-up campaign Monday to get rid of plastic bag litter in Nara Park in a bid to protect wild deer in the area. Plastic bags discarded by tourists and others are seen as a threat to deer dwelling in and around the park in Nara. Numerous plastic bags were found in the stomachs of more than half the 14 deer that have died in Nara Park since last March. More than 1,000 deer roam the park and interact with visitors.

© Kyodo

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Girls’ Day Celebration In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining