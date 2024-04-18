Kurobe Gorge Railway's trolley sightseeing train crosses a steel bridge in Kurobe in Toyama Prefecture on Friday. The railway resumed operations on a partial route the same day after a nearly five-month suspension during the winter.© Kyodo
Scenic ride
©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Superfast SIMs for expats & tourists
Explore Japan without limits with Mobal. Stay connected with reliable SIMs and eSIMs, with solutions for both expats and tourists. Get a real Japanese phone number from the best Japan SIM service for English-Speakers - it’s easy to use, there are no contracts, and delivery is free! Join Mobal today.
No Comment
Login to comment